Red paint poured over head of Guelph Gryphon statue
Guelph police and University of Guelph campus police are currently in the area of Stone and Gordon Streets after receiving a report that red paint had been poured over the head of the Guelph Gryphon statue.
Police were called to the area at around 7:30 a.m.
While details are limited, police say the university will be handling the investigation at this time.
