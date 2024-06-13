KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Red paint poured over head of Guelph Gryphon statue

    Fallout from U of G cyber attack
    Guelph police and University of Guelph campus police are currently in the area of Stone and Gordon Streets after receiving a report that red paint had been poured over the head of the Guelph Gryphon statue.

    Police were called to the area at around 7:30 a.m.

    While details are limited, police say the university will be handling the investigation at this time.

