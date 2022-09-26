Reconciliation garden in Breslau ready for harvest

A growing garden in Breslau, aimed at nurturing relationships and reconciliation, is now ready for harvest.

Work on the garden began earlier this year and since then, a partnership between the local Indigenous community and Roman Catholic Church has blossomed.

What started out as nearly 10 acres of weeds, is now home to traditional Indigenous food and medicine such as pumpkins, squash, cedar, sage and sweet grass.

It all began by planting the seed of an unlikely partnership. The land was provided by the Diocese of Hamilton, which is affiliated with St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Kitchener. The church and Anishnabeg Outreach joined forces to create the garden and offer what grows there to local Indigenous peoples in need.

“We now support 450 families and growing,” said Stephen Jackson, Anishnabeg Outreach’s CEO.

While the garden has grown, so has the relationship between the two sides.

“If you look at our past, it's not that great. So that they're interested -- that is edifying for me because I don't know if I would do the same. (Or) if I would have the courage or the desire,” said Father Toby Collins from St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church.

It’s hard to ignore the rows of pumpkins at the garden. Those who have working in the sea of orange for months said it speaks to the bigger picture of what the garden represents when it comes to truth and reconciliation.

“If you work together, learn together or play together, you're able to break down the barriers of discrimination and racism and that's what this is all about. It's helping people participate,” explained Jackson.

(Spencer Turcotte / CTV News)

That participation has branched out to local businesses like The Neighbourhood Group, which saw this as an opportunity for some growth of their own.

“One of the simplest things you can do is get your hands dirty and go volunteer. And it's amazing where the conversations will go and where you'll start to see a path,” said Court Desautels, CEO of The Neighbourhood Group.

Clearing a path for the 10-acre garden may have seemed daunting at first, but the progress made is clear in more ways than one.

“We've invited people to come into the weeds, which in a sense, looking at our past, there's a lot of weeds there. As we remove them, we saw things would grow that we never thought might grow here,” said Collins.