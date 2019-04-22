

Joan Fraser, Foodland Ontario





Update a classic comfort-food dessert by using cranberries instead of raisins. Serve warm with lemon sauce.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 1 hour

Serves 6

Ingredients:

3 Ontario Eggs, lightly beaten

2 cups (500 mL) Ontario Milk

1/2 cup (125 mL) packed brown sugar

1/4 cup (50 mL) butter, melted

1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla

1 tsp (5 mL) grated lemon peel

1 tsp (5 mL) ground cinnamon

4 cups (1 L) cubed stale French or egg bread

2 Ontario Apples, peeled and diced

3/4 cup (175 mL) halved fresh or frozen cranberries, thawed

In large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, sugar, butter and vanilla. Stir in lemon peel and cinnamon. Stir in bread cubes let stand 10 minutes or until bread is well-moistened. Stir in diced apples and cranberries; pour into buttered 6-cup (1.5 L) baking dish.

Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven for 50 to 60 minutes or until puffed and set in centre. Serve warm with lemon sauce.

Lemon Sauce: Combine 1/4 cup (50 mL) granulated sugar and 1 tbsp (15 mL) cornstarch in medium microwaveable bowl. Gradually blend in 3/4 cup (175 mL) milk. Microwave, uncovered on High for 2 minutes or until mixture boils and thickens, stirring twice during cooking. Stir in 1 tbsp (15 mL) butter until melted, then 2 tbsp (25 mL) lemon juice and 1/2 tsp (2 mL) grated lemon peel. Makes about 1 cup (250 mL).

Nutritional information:

1 Serving

Protein: 12 grams

Fat: 17 grams

Carbohydrate: 67 grams

Calories: 469