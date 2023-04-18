Real deal or sneaky swap? Ontario researchers working on tool to test maple syrup purity

Bottles of maple syrup sit in a window in East Montpelier, Vt., Oct. 27, 2011. (AP / Toby Talbot) Bottles of maple syrup sit in a window in East Montpelier, Vt., Oct. 27, 2011. (AP / Toby Talbot)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Why all the fuss about Twitter's description of CBC?

Why all the fuss about Twitter describing the CBC as 'government-funded media'? The CBC is government-funded media. It matters little if it’s 69 per cent or 70 per cent It’s a simple fact that it is majority government funded, argues former NDP leader Tom Mulcair.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver