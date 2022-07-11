Rare $3,000 bottle of scotch whisky stolen in Guelph
More than $200,000 was stolen from a Downtown Guelph business in the early hours of Saturday.
Police said among the items taken were a “rare bottle of scotch whisky valued at $3,000,” valuable trading cards and electronic equipment.
Police said they were called shortly after noon to a business near Gordon Street and Waterloo Avenue.
Video surveillance showed two males forcing their way into the business at approximately 3:45 a.m. Saturday.
