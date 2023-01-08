Rangers lose sixth straight, head trainer works 2000th game

The Kitchener Rangers couldn't snap their losing streak as their head trainer marked a special milestone.

The blue shirts were in Michigan taking on the Flint Firebirds Saturday in hopes of snapping a five game losing streak.

Danny Zhilkin got the Rangers on the board by tying the game at one.

Kitchener would take a 3-1 lead, but the Firebirds would score four unanswered goals and hold on to win 5-4. The Rangers have now lost six in a row.

Meanwhile, head trainer and equipment manager Dan Lebold worked his 2,000th game on Friday.

The Stratford native has spent 30 seasons with the OHL and has been with the Rangers since 1995.