Rangers lose Game 2 of playoff series against the London Knights

Following a commanding win over Kitchener on Thursday evening, the London Knights completed back-to-back victories with an 8-4 final over the Rangers Friday night.

The Knights wasted little time to get the action going in front of a home crowd for Game 2 of the series.

Logan Mailloux opened the scoring for London only 45 seconds into the matchup, giving the Knights a 1-0 lead.

Three minutes later, London’s Sam Dickinson capitalized on the power-play with a goal of his own.

Another power-play goal for the Knights came from Ryan Winterton halfway through the first period, giving London a 3-0 lead early in the game.

In the second period, the scoring continued for the Knights with a goal from Easton Cowan, only 30 seconds in.

Connor Federkow and Brody Crane added two more for London before Kitchener’s Reid Valade got the Rangers on the scoreboard to end the period, with the Knights leading 6-1.

Early in the third, Kitchener’s Mitchell Martin pitted another, closing the gap slightly with the Rangers’ trailing by four.

Sean McGurn scored again for the Knights, extending their lead to 7-2.

A pair of last-effort goals from Francesco Arcuri would bring the Rangers within three of the Knights, but with 15 seconds left to play, Ruslan Gazizov secured London’s 8-4 victory with a goal of his own.