Kitchener

    • Racing drivers clocked at 150 km/h on Conestoga Parkway

    Police impounded both driver's vehicles. (X/Waterloo Regional Police Service) Police impounded both driver's vehicles. (X/Waterloo Regional Police Service)

    Waterloo regional police have charged two drivers who were allegedly travelling at 150 km per hour in a 90 km per hour zone.

    In a tweet, police said the pair, aged 23 and 24, were racing on Conestoga Parkway when they were stopped by police on Wednesday night.

    Police impounded both vehicles for two weeks and suspended the drivers’ licences for 30 days.

    The pair are also facing multiple charges including careless driving, stunt driving and obstructing a licence plate.

