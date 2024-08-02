Quadruple shooting in Stratford, Ont. leaves 2 dead, 2 others airlifted to hospital

Two people have been killed and two others are injured following an overnight shooting in Stratford, Ont.

At around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Stratford police received multiple 911 calls about gunshots being fired in the area of Bradshaw Drive and McCarthy Road West.

Officers arrived to find four people suffering from gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced deceased at the scene while the other was taken to hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Two other injured people were transported to Victoria Hospital in London by ORNGE air ambulance after initially being treated by paramedics on scene. According to police, one of the injured individuals has life-threatening injuries, while the other has-life altering injuries.

“An area along Bradshaw Drive will be closed throughout the day for the investigation and officers will be canvassing the area for video and witness information,” police said in a media release.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time and there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone in the area with video surveillance of the incident is asked to submit it online.