KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Quadruple shooting in Stratford, Ont. leaves 2 dead, 2 others airlifted to hospital

    Stratford police are in the area of Bradshaw Drive and McCarthy Road West to investigate a quadruple shooting which has left two people dead two others injured. (Ashley Bacon/CTV News) Stratford police are in the area of Bradshaw Drive and McCarthy Road West to investigate a quadruple shooting which has left two people dead two others injured. (Ashley Bacon/CTV News)
    Share

    Two people have been killed and two others are injured following an overnight shooting in Stratford, Ont.

    At around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Stratford police received multiple 911 calls about gunshots being fired in the area of Bradshaw Drive and McCarthy Road West.

    Officers arrived to find four people suffering from gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced deceased at the scene while the other was taken to hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

    Two other injured people were transported to Victoria Hospital in London by ORNGE air ambulance after initially being treated by paramedics on scene. According to police, one of the injured individuals has life-threatening injuries, while the other has-life altering injuries.

    “An area along Bradshaw Drive will be closed throughout the day for the investigation and officers will be canvassing the area for video and witness information,” police said in a media release.

    Police said no arrests have been made at this time and there is no threat to public safety.

    Anyone in the area with video surveillance of the incident is asked to submit it online.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion Royal retreat: Who's in and who's out at Balmoral Castle this summer?

    Balmoral Castle, nestled in the heart of Scotland's picturesque Aberdeenshire, has long been a cherished retreat for the Royal Family, is being open to the public for the first time in history. CTV's royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the history of this storied retreat as well as royals who will -- and won't -- make an appearance there this summer.

    Opinion

    Opinion These are the must-watch movies of 2024

    Plenty of movies that don't have the benefits of a bloated marketing budget or 'round-the-world publicity can still provide a big bang for your entertainment buck. Film expert Richard Crouse looks at five of 2024's must-see movies you may have missed.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    • Ottawa man facing child luring charges

      Ottawa police say a 33-year-old man is facing child luring charges following an investigation that was started by Waterloo Regional Police Service in December 2023.

    • What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 2-5

      The Glengarry Highland Games, buskers on Sparks Street, chamber music at Ottawa Chamberfest, Atletico Ottawa and fireworks over the Ottawa River. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this holiday weekend.

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News