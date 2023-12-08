Provincial facilitator appointed to SC Johnson case

The province has appointed a facilitator to “identify a path toward resolution” in a dispute involving housing developer Rosart-Bucci Group, SC Johnson, and the City of Brantford, Brantford-Brant MPP Will Bouma says.

Rosart-Bucci Group has plans to build a 156-unit townhouse development beside SC Johnson’s Brantford plant, which employs nearly 250 people, according to the company.

SC Johnson says if the project is allowed to go ahead, it won’t be able to make proper investments in the plant, ultimately forcing it to leave the city.

The case is in the hands of the Ontario Land Tribunal and the Mayor of Brantford has been asking the province to appoint a facilitator to try and find common ground.

It appears that request has now been answered.

“When it comes to building at least 1.5 million new homes by 2031, we need all hands on deck,: Housing Minister Paul Calandra said in a news release from Bouma’s office. “However, that should not come at the cost of eliminating existing good, local jobs. That is why I am appointing a facilitator today to guide the City of Brantford, SC Johnson Corporation, and the Rosart-Bucci Group towards a solution that will satisfy all parties.”