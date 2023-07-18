Province announces $28 million for new emergency room at Brantford hospital

The entrance to Brantford General Hospital is seen in a file photo. (CTV Kitchener) The entrance to Brantford General Hospital is seen in a file photo. (CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'I'm done with Canada': High cost of living leads some to leave the country

With countless Canadians struggling to afford high housing costs, some have decided to relocate to countries where accommodation and other essential items cost less. CTVNews.ca heard from several of these Canadians, many of whom say they hope the lower prices will have a positive impact on their overall quality of life.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver