

CTV Kitchener





Families affected by changes to autism funding are rallying on King Street in Kitchener on Tuesday.

The rally is set up in the area of Amy Fee's office, the Kitchener South-Hespeler MPP.

Fee is the parliamentary assistant for the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services.

The group is calling the previous changes disastrous and says the wait list for help is too long

"Are we grateful? I'll give them a small token of gratitude, but should parents and children have been put in this position in the first place? No, they're still in crisis. They're suffering," says protester Neetu Mehan.

The province admits it didn't get it right and is revealing vague details of a new version of the Ontario Autism Program.

Social Services Minister Todd Smith announced last week that a new version of the program will be unveiled in April 2020.

It will cost $600 million a year and will focus on the severity of a child's autism to calculate government funding.

Until the new program is unveiled, Smith says the government will continue to pay for treatment services for children who were previously receiving it.