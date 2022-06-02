Progressive Conservative Brian Riddell unseats Karahalios in Cambridge

The riding of Cambridge is back in Progressive Conservative hands.

CTV News’ Decision Desk has declared PC candidate Brian Riddell the winner of the riding. The Conestoga College photography professor unseats incumbent Belinda Karahalios of the New Blue Party.

Karahalios was elected as a Progressive Conservative in 2018, but was expelled from the PC caucus in July of 2020 for voting against Bill 195. The bill extended emergency orders in Ontario, allowing the government to make decisions about COVID-19 relief efforts.

At the time Karahalios called it an “unnecessary overreach.”

She subsequently formed the New Blue Party with her husband.

As of 9:45 p.m., Riddell had 37.4 per cent of the vote with 40 out of 69 polls reporting.