Program gives UGDSB students with disabilities paid on-the-job training

Students with the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) are getting some real-world experience thanks to a partnership between the school board, YMCA Three Rivers, March of Dimes and the University of Guelph.

Project Search offers a school-to-work transition program for young people with disabilities. Through the program, participants or ‘interns’ are placed at local organizations to gain hands-on work experience. They are also paid for their time.

The partner facilities are carefully chosen based on current labour market needs.

“The idea is that young people, individuals with disabilities, they are able to do many paid employment opportunities. They just need a chance,” Peter Sovran, UGDSB director of education and CEO, told CTV News.

The program began in 1996 at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Centre, where participants helped with a variety of tasks including sanitization.

Interns will also complete a classroom component that may include learning transferable skills, journaling, planning and problem solving.

Six local participants signed their agreements with the YMCA Three Rivers on Thursday.

“You need an employer – the YMCA Three Rivers is just such an amazing partner and you need another partner in March of Dimes who supports and funds some of the staff that work with the students in helping them navigate the day-to-day stuff,” Sovran said.

Eight more interns will be signing their agreements with the University of Guelph later this month.

For the students taking part, the opportunity represents more than just a job – it’s also about establishing a financial independence.

“This is their path. We have a tagline in the Upper Grand District School Board of ‘Find your path.’ This is an opportunity to find that path toward meaningful, gainful, paid employment,” Sovran said.