Email addresses belonging to thousands of people who had downloaded Waterloo Region’s waste management app have been inappropriately obtained by a third party, the region says.

The region says the breach affects 3,000 users of the My Waste app, which offers its users reminders about waste collection schedules and other features.

While email addresses were compromised, regional officials say no passwords or geographic data was obtained. The only known consequences of the breach is a potential increase in spam messages being sent to compromised email addresses.

All affected users have been directly notified.

The breach is believed to be part of an issue affecting Recycle Coach, which makes My Waste and similar apps, on a global level.