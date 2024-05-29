Pride flag vandalization under investigation in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a Pride flag was vandalized in Kitchener.
It happened overnight on Monday in the area of Cedarwood Crescent and Kings Way Drive.
Police say an unknown suspect or suspects damaged a pole at someone's home that was flying the flag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
