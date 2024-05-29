KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Pride flag vandalization under investigation in Kitchener

    Pride flag
    Waterloo regional police are investigating after a Pride flag was vandalized in Kitchener.

    It happened overnight on Monday in the area of Cedarwood Crescent and Kings Way Drive.

    Police say an unknown suspect or suspects damaged a pole at someone's home that was flying the flag.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

