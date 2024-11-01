Premier Doug Ford tours Cambridge, Ont. pharmaceutical facility
Ontario Premier Doug Ford visited a pharmaceutical facility Friday morning in Cambridge, Ont. to talk about a newly finished mRNA vaccine production line.
The press conference was held at the Novocol Pharma site in partnership with Moderna.
Premier Ford said the fill-finish production line has been completed at the Cambridge facility. It was made possible after a $4 million boost from the province first announced in May 2023.
"It's going to create good-paying jobs throughout the region and importantly it will provide people in Ontario faster and more reliable access to life-saving vaccines when they need them,” Ford said.
He said the new line will also help strengthen the province’s growing life sciences sector.
Minister of Health Sylvia Jones was also there and said it was an exciting day to be in Cambridge.
“Championing made in Ontario vaccinations to build healthier communities is one more way our government is championing health care partners, researchers and innovators to improve the quality of life for all Ontario families,” Minister Jones said.
According to a news release from Moderna, the new production line positions Canada as a leader in vaccine supply and highlights the power of public-private partnerships in safeguarding public health.
It is expected that locally produced COVID-19 vaccines should be ready by the 2025 fall vaccination campaign.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Auto theft probe leads to arrest of 59 suspects, recovery of more than 300 stolen vehicles: Toronto police
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
Ont. woman posed as registered nurse in Simcoe County for 4 years: OPP
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
B.C. mayor's 'luxury' trip to Dubai climate conference was against ethics rules: commissioner
New Westminster Mayor Patrick Johnstone's all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai for a climate conference last December violated the city's Code of Conduct for Council Members and the Community Charter, the city's ethics commissioner has ruled.
Democrats Abroad Canada warns U.S. voters to take action ahead of possible Canada Post strike
Democrats Abroad Canada is warning Americans that a potential postal workers strike this weekend could affect the ability to vote in next week's election.
WATCH 'It's mind-boggling': Drought reveals U.S. town submerged in the 1940s
Hundreds of people are flocking to see a rare site in Pennsylvania: remnants of a historic town that is usually underwater.
Caught on camera: Edmonton police run over woman during welfare call
An Edmonton Police Service officer was caught on camera running over a woman with a marked cruiser last month.
Orphaned squirrel who became social media star was euthanized after being seized from New York home
An orphaned squirrel that became a social media star called Peanut was euthanized after state authorities seized the beloved pet during a raid on his caretaker's home, authorities said Friday.
B.C. landlord who evicted longtime tenant, hiked rent and re-listed unit ordered to pay $16K
A landlord from B.C.’s Lower Mainland who evicted a longtime tenant only to rent out the same unit months later for more money has been ordered to compensate him $16,480.
Secret Service report offers new details on failures during Trump assassination attempt
A new Secret Service report into the July assassination attempt against former U.S. president Donald Trump said multiple staffers knew about clear line-of-sight risks but found them 'acceptable' and that farm equipment intended to obstruct the view from the nearby building where the gunman opened fire was never used.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.