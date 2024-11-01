Premier Doug Ford tours Cambridge, Ont. pharmaceutical facility

Ontario Premier Doug Ford visited a pharmaceutical facility Friday morning in Cambridge, Ont. to talk about a newly finished mRNA vaccine production line.

The press conference was held at the Novocol Pharma site in partnership with Moderna.

Premier Ford said the fill-finish production line has been completed at the Cambridge facility. It was made possible after a $4 million boost from the province first announced in May 2023.

"It's going to create good-paying jobs throughout the region and importantly it will provide people in Ontario faster and more reliable access to life-saving vaccines when they need them,” Ford said.

He said the new line will also help strengthen the province’s growing life sciences sector.

Minister of Health Sylvia Jones was also there and said it was an exciting day to be in Cambridge.

“Championing made in Ontario vaccinations to build healthier communities is one more way our government is championing health care partners, researchers and innovators to improve the quality of life for all Ontario families,” Minister Jones said.

According to a news release from Moderna, the new production line positions Canada as a leader in vaccine supply and highlights the power of public-private partnerships in safeguarding public health.

It is expected that locally produced COVID-19 vaccines should be ready by the 2025 fall vaccination campaign.