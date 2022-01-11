Power restored after outage in Kitchener neighbourhood

KITCHENER -

Power has been restored to a Kitchener neighbourhood after an outage Tuesday morning.

Kitchener Wilmot Hydro first reported the outage just before 4 a.m. and said 1,894 households were affected. The affected area stretched from Fairway Road to Victoria Road along Lackner Boulevard.

By 7:00 a.m., that number was down to 688.

Initially, KW Hydro said power would be restored by 10:30 a.m., but by 8 a.m. the lights were back on in all the affected households.

KW Hydro says the outage was due to equipment failure.