Postponed Winterloo event sees big turnout in uptown Waterloo

The organizers of Winterloo just had to wait a couple of weeks in order to get the weather they were looking for.

Originally scheduled for Jan. 28, the annual Waterloo event was postponed until Feb. 17 due to an unusually mild January.

“We were so happy to see the snow come down on Thursday so we’d have more of a winter feeling,” said Laykn Barton, festival events specialist for the City of Waterloo. “We have lots of sun and light flakes today to make it feel more like a normal February.”

Hundreds of people came out to Waterloo Public Town Square on Saturday afternoon for several winter activities.

Those in attendance could go ice skating, ice fishing, curling, grab hot chocolate, look at snowflakes under the microscope, and look at one of the three ice sculptors at work.

“Winter can be a very isolating time, people want to hunker down in warm houses, so we’re encouraging people to come out,” said Barton. “People are excited to see the people in the community and spend the day outside.”

Winterloo has been running annually in Waterloo for two decades.