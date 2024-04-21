Port Dover man captures beauty of rural Southern Ont. by drone
After twelve hour shifts as a steel worker in Hamilton, Scott Jones retires the drills for his drone.
“I don't get a lot of spare time to myself so I was kind of looking to get into something that I knew I had a big passion for,” he told CTV News.
It's a pastime that never gets old for Jones.
“I just ended up buying a cheap drone from Walmart one day and just kind of fell in love with the whole thought of flying a drone.”
A white house stands starkly out against a dark, gloomy backdrop. (Submitted: Scott Jones)
From Port Dover, Jones was born and raised a country man and has always admired the area surrounding him.
“I get a lot of amazing sunsets and sunrises out there on the water and the boats - those are usually my favorite types of places to photograph,” he said.
It was in 2022 when he decided to pick up a camera and get into photography - something he was always meaning to try. Very quickly, it turned into his favourite pastime.
“My favourite areas really are kind of like rural areas, old barns.”
A red tractor sits in a field as the sun sets behind it. (Submitted: Scott Jones)
It was during his commutes to and from work where he felt inspired to photograph areas and structures that were more often out of sight.
“I like to take different ways home or different ways into work, and I try to find anything really that catches my eye that I think would look great for photography,” he explained.
After taking a government exam to become a certified drone pilot, Jones started capturing what he calls “hidden rural beauties.”
“Anywhere that you normally wouldn't see from ground level and that you wouldn't normally see when you're driving on a road [that] a lot of people would miss seeing because it's way further back.”
A red and white ship is surrounded by ice in the depths of winter. (Submitted: Scott Jones)
His images have garnered attention from the online community and beyond.
“It all started off with people contacting me and asked me if I’d be willing to take photos on their properties. They want to get an updated photo of what their property looks like now [and] hand it years down to their family.”
“A lot of older people have contacted me and said, “you know, when I get home, I can't get out as much” and they just love seeing all the nature shots because they don’t get out anymore and they can’t do it anymore. So they say they really enjoy seeing the images.”
Jones recently published a website to showcase his work.
“You can find beauty in anything,” he said. “It's just the way you look at it, right? I’m hoping to get better and better and better and hopefully inspire some people to get into it themselves.”
Yellow light peeks through the wreckage of a building. (Submitted: Scott Jones)
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's not my father's body!' Wrong man sent home after death on family vacation in Cuba
A family from Laval, Que. is looking for answers... and their father's body. He died on vacation in Cuba and authorities sent someone else's body back to Canada.
Jury finds Zameer not guilty in Toronto police officer's death
A man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer has been found not guilty. More coming.
2 in hospital after EMS vehicle hits police officer and woman in distress early Sunday
An EMS vehicle hit a police officer and the woman they were helping early Sunday morning on Whyte Avenue.
Baseball coach injured in Virginia bus crash carrying Quebec students
A high school baseball coach suffered serious injuries after the bus he was on, along with students from the Marie-Rivier High School in Drummondville, drove off the road and crashed in Virginia.
Tim Hortons says potential lawsuit for Roll Up To Win prize snafu has 'no merit'
Tim Hortons insists a potential class action lawsuit involving customers who were sent an email by mistake during the company's Roll up to Win contest has "no merit."
Male youth in life-threatening condition after climbing on top of moving GO train and falling: police
A 15-year-old boy is in hospital in life-threatening condition after climbing on top of the GO train, coming into contact with a stationary object and falling just after 12 a.m. on Sunday morning.
2 killed and 6 injured in shooting at Memphis park party, police say
Eight people were shot including two men who were killed at an unsanctioned public party in a Memphis city park Saturday night, police said.
'Civil War' continues box-office campaign at No. 1
'Civil War,' Alex Garland's ominous American dystopia, remained the top film in theatres in its second week of release, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Israeli leaders criticize expected U.S. sanctions against military unit that could further strain ties
Israeli leaders on Sunday harshly criticized an expected decision by the U.S. to impose sanctions on a unit of ultra-Orthodox soldiers in the Israeli military.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.