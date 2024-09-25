Popular swan duo back together in Kitchener park

Kitchener park-goers may have noticed something missing over the past few days from Victoria Park.

Otis the swan was away from the park after he took a little trip to the veterinarian for a regular check-up.

But city officials say no need to fret, Otis and his partner Ophelia are now back together in the water. City staff say that’s where they’ll stay, that is until temperatures cool in late October or early November.

Their next stop will be Elora to spend the winter at a swan sanctuary.

The facility homes about a dozen swans during the colder months with Otis and Ophelia being the only two from out of town.