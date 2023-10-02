Police to canvass Kitchener neighbourhood for homicide investigation

People living in a Kitchener neighbourhood may get a visit from police Tuesday.

Waterloo regional police say they will be looking for information in the Williamsburg Road and Dinision Crescent area after a man in his mid-20s was killed in a shooting at a nearby McDonald's parking lot.

Officers were called to the Ottawa Street area near River Road around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they discovered the man, who was taken to an out-of-region hospital and pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is urged to speak with police.