Police still looking for driver who hit officer in North Perth last year

Ontario Provincial Police have released a new photo as they continue their search for a driver who hit a police officer in North Perth last year.

The driver struck both the officer and a police cruiser in the Davidson Avenue North area near Listowel on Dec. 6 at around 8 p.m.

The officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the cruiser had significant damage.

The driver is described as a white woman with maroon hair and black, thick-framed glasses.

There was also a passenger in the car who was described as a white male with brown, bushy hair and a brown beard. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a fluorescent construction coat.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact OPP.