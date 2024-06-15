Police seize fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin in Hanover arrests

Three people have been charged after police in Hanover responded to a report of a suspicious person.

Hanover police officers located a vehicle in a rear parking lot near the intersection of 10th Street and 17th Street on Wednesday just before 7:30 p.m.

They said they found a wanted female and two male suspects at the scene. One of the males was wearing a GPS ankle monitor and was serving a custodial sentence for several criminal offences.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and West Grey Police Service were called in to help secure the area during the arrests.

A 34-year-old woman from Hanover had two driver’s licences belonging to other women and carelessly stored ammunition.

She has been charged with theft under $5,000, careless storage of ammunition, two counts of failure to comply with a release order, and two counts of possession of identity documents.

Police said a 30-year-old man from West Grey and a 32-year-old man of no fixed address had approximately $25,500 worth of fentanyl, $14,000 worth of cocaine, $10,000 in methamphetamine, $3,000 worth of heroin, magic mushrooms, dried cannabis, and suspected GHB. Officers also sized $1,000 in cash, a loaded BB gun that looked like a handgun, counterfeit currency, and other drug trafficking related items.

A 2017 Fort Mustang GT was seized.

The man from West Grey has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and possession of property obtained by crime. Police said more charges are expected.

The 32-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and four counts of breach of probation.