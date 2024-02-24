Police searching for suspect after reported sexual assault in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect after a female said she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

The female told police she was walking in the Ellen Street East and Mansion Street area when the assault happened on Feb. 23 around 2:25 p.m.

The suspect is described as a 5’10” Asian man between 23 – 30 years old.

He had an average build and short black hair.

Police said he was wearing a bright red winter jacket, light coloured pants, and possibly walked with a hunch.