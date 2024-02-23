Police searching for suspect after a reported robbery in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect after they were called to a robbery involving a firearm.

Officers were called to the Albert Street and Hickory Street West area of Waterloo on Feb. 22 at approximately 12 a.m.

They were told an unknown man approached a victim, showed them a firearm, and then stole personal property from the victim before running away.

Investigators say the suspect fired a single gunshot while he was fleeing.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as 5’9” and approximately 30-years-old.

At the time, he was wearing a construction hoodie and dark clothing.

He was last seen heading toward Hazel Street from Hickory Street West.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.