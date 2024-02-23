KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police searching for suspect after a reported robbery in Waterloo

    A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo. A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
    Share

    Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect after they were called to a robbery involving a firearm.

    Officers were called to the Albert Street and Hickory Street West area of Waterloo on Feb. 22 at approximately 12 a.m.

    They were told an unknown man approached a victim, showed them a firearm, and then stole personal property from the victim before running away.

    Investigators say the suspect fired a single gunshot while he was fleeing.

    No injuries were reported.

    The suspect is described as 5’9” and approximately 30-years-old.

    At the time, he was wearing a construction hoodie and dark clothing.

    He was last seen heading toward Hazel Street from Hickory Street West.

    Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Is it time to revolutionize the toilet?

    Toilets are in desperate need of an upgrade -- as is our entire approach to sewage, according to the many designers, environmental engineers and sanitation experts hoping to bring about a paradigm shift.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News