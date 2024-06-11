Police search for missing Princeton man

KITCHENER
    Supplied photos of missing man 'Gary' from Princeton. He was last seen on June 8 near Main Street North and Railway Street West. (Courtesy: OPP) Supplied photos of missing man 'Gary' from Princeton. He was last seen on June 8 near Main Street North and Railway Street West. (Courtesy: OPP)
    Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for man from Princeton last seen on Saturday.

    Officers were told 37-year-old Gary left his Township Road 2 home on foot around 1:30 p.m.

    He was last seen near the railroad tracks at Main Street North and Railway Street West in Princeton in the township of Blandford-Blenheim.

    He is described as 6’2” tall, weighing approximately 215 lbs. He has short black hair, scruffy facial hair, and tattoos on his arms and back. At the time he was wearing camouflage shorts, a black t-shirt, and a black hoodie.

    “We’ve had the London search and rescue unit out here, aviation services, canine services, our major crime [team], we’ve also had our emergency response team and – we’re going to call it a drone, and we are continually searching for Gary,” OPP Sergeant Ed Sanchuk said. “Anybody that may know Gary in the town of Princeton, please do us a favour – have the courage to pick up the phone and call us.”

    Police are asking residents to check their backyards and outbuildings for any sign of Gary.

