Police release photos in Waterloo assault investigation

Police release photos in Waterloo assault investigation

Police are looking to identify the people in theses photos. (Submitted/Waterloo regional police) Police are looking to identify the people in theses photos. (Submitted/Waterloo regional police)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau: Hockey Canada needs a 'real reckoning' in wake of scandal

Justin Trudeau wants to see change at Hockey Canada. As the federation continues to deal with the fallout from its handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement, the prime minister said Thursday the sport's national body 'has to do an awful lot' to regain the trust of Canadians.

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing "very mild symptoms," the White House said, as new variants of the highly contagious virus are challenging the nation's efforts to resume normalcy after two and a half years of pandemic disruptions.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver