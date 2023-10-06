Police release photos in Kitchener robbery investigation

Police have released pictures of a man they’re looking to talk to in connection to a Kitchener robbery investigation.

Officers were called to an alleged robbery at a convenience store in the area of Stirling Avenue and St. Clair Avenue around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a man entered the store carrying a knife, tried to take money from the till, and left the area on a bicycle.

No injuries were reported.

On Friday, police released two images of a man they say they’d like to identify and speak with in connection to the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.