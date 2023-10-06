Kitchener

    • Police release photos in Kitchener robbery investigation

    WRPS are looking to speak to the man in the images in connection to an alleged robbery. (X: @WRPS_today) WRPS are looking to speak to the man in the images in connection to an alleged robbery. (X: @WRPS_today)

    Police have released pictures of a man they’re looking to talk to in connection to a Kitchener robbery investigation.

    Officers were called to an alleged robbery at a convenience store in the area of Stirling Avenue and St. Clair Avenue around 2 p.m. Thursday.

    Police say a man entered the store carrying a knife, tried to take money from the till, and left the area on a bicycle.

    No injuries were reported.

    On Friday, police released two images of a man they say they’d like to identify and speak with in connection to the robbery.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 Exclusive

    W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison

    A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.

    Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter

    After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Canada given days to reduce diplomatic staff in India, new measures announced to stabilize grocery prices and Putin calls Canadian Parliament's applause for a Nazi veteran 'disgusting.' Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    • NEW THIS MORNING

      NEW THIS MORNING Here's a look at the cost to buy a Thanksgiving turkey in Ottawa

      Thanksgiving is only days away, a time for family and friends to come together, which usually includes a feast. However, when we're talking about turkey, the price is flying high, and so are most of the Thanksgiving meal fixings.

    • new this morning

      new this morning Rainy long weekend in store

      The October heatwave is over and rain is set to move into the region Friday making for a very wet Thanksgiving long weekend.

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News