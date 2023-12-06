Police release photo connected to an armed robbery at a Kitchener store

Waterloo regional police have released a photo of a person they believe is connected to a gunpoint robbery at a Kitchener store.

Police said a male entered a store in the area of Lancaster Street West and Arnold Street sometime before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

He allegedly demanded cash from the employee before fleeing on foot.

The suspect, police said, had a gun.

He’s described as Black, approximately six-feet-tall, with a thin build.

Police said no one was hurt during the robbery.