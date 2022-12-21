Police recover a dozen stolen trailers, 20 still missing

Waterloo regional police have recovered 12 of the 32 stolen semi-trailers stolen from Wabash Canada in Kitchener earlier this month.

Police said the theft happened between 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 6 a.m. on Dec. 12. The trailers are described as 53 foot semi-trailers.

Police said the trailers were located at industrial areas within the Township of North Dumfries and Brant County.

Police are asking those working in similar industrial areas and in the trucking industry to keep an eye out of for the trailers marked with the blue Wabash logos.

Anyone with information on the outstanding 20 semi-trailers, which police say are marked with a blue Wabash logo, is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.