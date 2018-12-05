

Police have provided an update into the investigation of a body found in a clothing donation bin in Cambridge.

A passerby saw legs hanging out of the charity bin on Hespeler Road on Nov. 1.

Police received the call at around 8 a.m. that morning.

“A 32-year-old male was pronounced at the scene, the body has been sent to Hamilton General for a post-mortem examination,”said Acting Insp. Shamal Isaacksz at the time.

On Dec. 5, police revealed that the man had been trying to climb inside the bin when he got stuck.

He was unable to get out and when police arrived, he was pronounced dead.

At the time, officials said that there was no threat to public safety.

Police said his name would not be released to the public.