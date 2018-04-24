Featured
Police negotiate with person on top of building
The man can be seen here at the Cambridge Mill sitting on top of what appears to be a chimney. April 24, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018 7:53AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 24, 2018 8:47AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to the Cambridge Mill around 7 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a man on the roof.
Police say they are negotiating with the man to try and get him to safety.
It is unknown at this time how he ended up on the roof.
The westbound lanes of the Park Hill Bridge are closed, but traffic is currently getting through the eastbound lanes.
Water Street is closed to traffic in front of the Cambridge Mill.
Police are asking residents to avoid the area for the time being.