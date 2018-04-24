

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to the Cambridge Mill around 7 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a man on the roof.

Police say they are negotiating with the man to try and get him to safety.

It is unknown at this time how he ended up on the roof.

The westbound lanes of the Park Hill Bridge are closed, but traffic is currently getting through the eastbound lanes.

Water Street is closed to traffic in front of the Cambridge Mill.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area for the time being.