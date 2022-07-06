Police make arrest in McLennan Park sexual assault

Waterloo regional police have made an arrest in connection to a sexual assault reported in Kitchener’s McLennan Park Wednesday morning.

In an email, police said a 21-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested and charged.

It comes after a 39-year-old woman said she was attacked in the popular Kitchener park on Wednesday.

Police said the woman was walking in the park when she was approached by a man she didn’t know.

He tried to grab her and a struggle ensued.

She was able to get away and call police.

Officers responded to the park around 10:05 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

People at the park on Thursday expressed surprise something like this could happen in broad daylight.

“I think that’s pretty scary, especially at 10 o’clock in the morning, that’s prime-time for workouts and there’s lots of kids around – the park is full,” one park-goer told CTV News.

“It’s unsettling to say the least,” said another. “This is a pretty popular park and pretty busy, so it’s a bit surprising.”

The Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region said if this incident has been triggering to anyone in the community, their 24/7 support line is available at 519-741-8633.