Police looking to identify individual connected to Kitchener break-in

Waterloo regional police are asking the public for help identifying an individual believed to be connected to a Kitchener break-and-enter.

Police said on Dec. 29, around 5:10 a.m., a business in the area of King Street East and Ottawa Street North was broken into.

There were no reported physical injuries, according to police.

Photos released by police appear to show a man in a dark-coloured jacket, with dark-coloured boots and a patterned piece of fabric covering part of their face.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.