Police looking for woman after robbery in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police have released a photo of a woman they are looking for as part of a robbery investigation.

They said a female suspect entered a store in the Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard area of Cambridge on Friday around 1:25 p.m.

Investigators were told the suspect showed an employee a note demanding money and claiming she had a firearm.

Once she was given some cash, she left the business.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.