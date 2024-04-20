KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police looking for woman after robbery in Cambridge

    A woman in a green jacket is pictured in an image released by the Waterloo Regional Police Service. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service) A woman in a green jacket is pictured in an image released by the Waterloo Regional Police Service. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
    Waterloo regional police have released a photo of a woman they are looking for as part of a robbery investigation.

    They said a female suspect entered a store in the Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard area of Cambridge on Friday around 1:25 p.m.

    Investigators were told the suspect showed an employee a note demanding money and claiming she had a firearm.

    Once she was given some cash, she left the business.

    Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.

