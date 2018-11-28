

CTV Kitchener





Police are seeking a driver who may have seen a fatal crash when it happened.

The head-on collision claimed the life of a 20 year old after his sedan collided with a pick-up truck.

It happened on Wellington Road 8 in Mapleton Township near Drayton on Nov. 28 at around 4:15 p.m.

Lukas Popovic, 20 of Moorefield, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck, 35, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police are now looking to speak to the driver of a light-coloured minivan that was driving southwest on Wellington Road 8 when the crash happened.

Police said the driver is not believed to have caused the crash but may have seen what happened.

Officials said at the time that they did not believe that alcohol, drugs, road conditions, or lighting were factors.

The cause was still under investigation, and police wanted to speak to all witnesses before concluding it.

Anyone who can help connect police and the driver of the witness is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP.