Police looking for Tesla driver after teenager hit crossing street

Guelph police are looking for the driver of a white Tesla after they say a teenager was hit by a vehicle downtown.

According to a news release from police, a 15-year-old was crossing Gordon Street at Wellington Street around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

She was hit by a vehicle making a turn and sustained minor injuries.

Police say the driver stopped after the collision, but left without exchanging information.

Guelph police are looking to speak to the driver and are asking anyone who saw the collision, or has dashcam footage, to contact them.