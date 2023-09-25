Kitchener

    • Police looking for offender known to frequent Kitchener

    Andrew Swan is seen in a picture supplied by police. (X/OPP Communications) Andrew Swan is seen in a picture supplied by police. (X/OPP Communications)

    A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man know to frequent Kitchener, Barrie, Bracebridge and Sault Ste. Marie.

    Andrew Swan, 58, is currently serving a four-year, four-month and one-day sentence for sexual interference, OPP said in a tweet.

    He’s described as five feet, eight inches tall and 204 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

    Anyone with information about Swan’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

