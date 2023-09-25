Police looking for offender known to frequent Kitchener

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man know to frequent Kitchener, Barrie, Bracebridge and Sault Ste. Marie.

Andrew Swan, 58, is currently serving a four-year, four-month and one-day sentence for sexual interference, OPP said in a tweet.

He’s described as five feet, eight inches tall and 204 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Swan’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.