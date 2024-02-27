KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Police looking for man with cane who offered kids candy in Waterloo

    wrps
    Regional police are searching for a man they say approached children in Waterloo and offered them candy.

    Officers were called to the area Brynhurst Boulevard and Keats Way around 5 p.m. on Monday.

    They say a man not know to the children was telling them he had candy and following them as they tried to leave the area.

    He's described as white, around 60-70 years old, slim, and wearing a black hat, green jacket, black jeans, and walking with a cane.

