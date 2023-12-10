Police looking for man who followed two girls in Cambridge

Two girls say they were followed by a stranger in Cambridge on Friday.

According to Waterloo regional police, the female youths were walking on Scott Road, near Guelph Avenue, around 4:50 p.m.

An unknown man began to follow them.

Police say another pedestrian intervened and the man left.

He was last seen walking on Memory Lane.

He’s described as 40 to 50-years-old, Asian, 5’8” tall, and a slim build. At the time he was wearing a dark grey hooded jacket, light khaki pants and white running shoes.