    • Police looking for man who followed two girls in Cambridge

    A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo. A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.

    Two girls say they were followed by a stranger in Cambridge on Friday.

    According to Waterloo regional police, the female youths were walking on Scott Road, near Guelph Avenue, around 4:50 p.m.

    An unknown man began to follow them.

    Police say another pedestrian intervened and the man left.

    He was last seen walking on Memory Lane.

    He’s described as 40 to 50-years-old, Asian, 5’8” tall, and a slim build. At the time he was wearing a dark grey hooded jacket, light khaki pants and white running shoes.

