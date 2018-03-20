

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man in connection to an overnight robbery in Kitchener.

Police say they responded to reports of a robbery at the Stop 2 Shop convenience store on Highland Road west in Kitchener around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

They say a man entered the store and gestured he had a gun.

He demanded money from the clerk before leaving the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured.

Police say he was last seen heading east on foot near the intersection of Highland Road and Westmount Road.

He is described as white, in his 40’s to 50’s, with medium length grey hair.

He was wearing a black coat, blue sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

Police are looking for anyone with information.