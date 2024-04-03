KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police looking for driver of truck seen doing 'burnout' on Pride crosswalk

    A pedestrian walks on a newly-installed crosswalk in this 2015 file photo. (AP Photo/seattlepi.com, Jordan Stead) A pedestrian walks on a newly-installed crosswalk in this 2015 file photo. (AP Photo/seattlepi.com, Jordan Stead)
    Share

    OPP in Oxford are investigating a case of mischief after they say someone did a “burnout” on a Pride crosswalk.

    Police say on March 14, police received a call in the Township of Blandford-Blenheim at the intersection of Centre Street and Pinkham Street.

    Between 6:20 p.m and 6:40 p.m on Sunday March 10, someone went to the area in an older model red pickup truck.

    Police say the vehicle was seen, on security footage doing a “burnout” on the Pride crosswalk and leaving tire tread marks across it.

    Police have identified the vehicle of interest as a red, 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck.

    Anyone with information on the vehicle or who the driver was is being asked to contact Oxford OPP.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Permanent immigration levels 'in the right place': Fraser

    The minister's comments were in response to a question about remarks made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's earlier in the day, when he admitted a 'massive spike' in temporary immigration levels under his government have 'grown at a rate far beyond what Canada has been able to absorb.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News