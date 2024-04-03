Police looking for driver of truck seen doing 'burnout' on Pride crosswalk

OPP in Oxford are investigating a case of mischief after they say someone did a “burnout” on a Pride crosswalk.

Police say on March 14, police received a call in the Township of Blandford-Blenheim at the intersection of Centre Street and Pinkham Street.

Between 6:20 p.m and 6:40 p.m on Sunday March 10, someone went to the area in an older model red pickup truck.

Police say the vehicle was seen, on security footage doing a “burnout” on the Pride crosswalk and leaving tire tread marks across it.

Police have identified the vehicle of interest as a red, 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or who the driver was is being asked to contact Oxford OPP.