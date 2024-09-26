Police looking for distinctive stolen motorcycle

People in Guelph are being asked to keep an eye out for a distinctive Harley Davidson motorcycle stolen from a downtown home.

Guelph Police were called to the Dublin Street North and Cork Street West area just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

A resident said they had come home from work and discovered his motorcycle was missing. He described it as a black 2007 Harley Electra Glide with a pink gas tank and silver pinstripes. A red metallic helmet was also taken.

Police did not provide a photo of the stolen motorcycle.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.