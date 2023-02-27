Police issue warning after string of thefts targeting grocery shoppers

Waterloo regional police have issued a public warning after a string of distraction thefts at local grocery stores.

Police say between Feb. 9 and Feb. 21, eight people reported having their purses or wallets stolen while distracted by small talk or questions – either inside a grocery store or shortly after exiting.

In one instance, a victim was shopping at a store near Ottawa Street North and Lackner Boulevard when someone asked them about a food product.

When the victim turned back toward their shopping cart, someone allegedly unzipped their purse and took their wallet.

The stolen credit card was then used to make multiple purchases totalling around $3,500.

Police say the “fraudsters will take advantage of anyone,” but it appears they’re specifically targeting women over the age of 70.

HOW TO AVOID DISTRACTION THEFTS

Police have issued these tips to avoid distraction thefts: