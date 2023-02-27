Police issue warning after string of thefts targeting grocery shoppers

Police say eight people in Waterloo region have reported having their purses or wallets stolen while grocery shopping between Feb. 9 and Feb. 21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Police say eight people in Waterloo region have reported having their purses or wallets stolen while grocery shopping between Feb. 9 and Feb. 21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver