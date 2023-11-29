Police investigating two reports of a driver offering a ride to a female youth

Waterloo regional police are investigating two separate incidents where a driver approached a female youth in Kitchener and offered her a ride.

The most recent was reported on Wednesday.

At around 8:45 a.m., a car drove up to a youth who was waiting for a bus in the area of Karn Street and Brybeck Crescent.

Police said the driver asked if she wanted a ride to school.

When she said no, the driver continued onto Belmont Avenue West.

His vehicle is described as a black four-door Tesla.

A similar incident happened exactly one week earlier.

On Nov. 22, a female youth was walking on Bechtel Drive in the Pioneer Park neighbourhood around 12:45 p.m.

Police said a vehicle approached and the driver offered her a ride.

The man was in his late 30s, with brown skin, medium black hair and a short beard.

He was also driving a black four-door sedan, similar to a Tesla.

CTV News reached out to police to find out if there’s a connection between the two incidents.

They said there were no updates at this time but “officers are continuing to investigate both suspicious vehicle reports, and part of that investigation will be determining whether there is any connection between the two incidents.”