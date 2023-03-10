Police investigating shooting in Brantford

Police are appealing for information after a man was found with a single gunshot wound in Brantford.

Police say the 29-year-old victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

According to police, emergency responders were called to an address on Bowery Road around 3 p.m. Thursday. The victim was transported to hospital.

Police cruisers were seen at a construction site backing onto Bowery Road on Friday and police say officers are canvassing for video in the area.

Specifically, they’re asking residents to check any video surveillance recorded between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday and contact police with any information.

Police say no suspect information is available at this point.