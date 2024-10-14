Police investigating reported sexual assault in Kitchener

The Waterloo Regional Police Service's Special Victims Unit is investigating a reported sexual assault in Kitchener.

On Sunday at 8:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of Wilson Avenue and Fourth Avenue. A woman said she was in the area when she was approached by two men she didn’t know and was sexually assaulted.

Police said minor injuries were reported.

The first suspect was described as a 27-year-old white man with facial hair. He wore dark clothing including a sweatshirt and pants.

The second suspect was also described as a 27-year-old white man with a beard but police did not release a description of his clothing.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.