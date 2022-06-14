Police investigating alleged stabbing in Kitchener

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating an alleged stabbing in Kitchener.

They tweeted, just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, that there was an increased police presence in the area of Ottawa Street North and Lackner Boulevard. CTV News spotted several police cars parked in a busy shopping plaza.

Police said one male had been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The tweet also said the suspect was believed to have fled in a dark beige car.

Police later said the victim and suspect were known to each other and they believe it was a targeted incident.

They're asking anyone with information to give them a call.