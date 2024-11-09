Police investigating after youth was allegedly sprayed with noxious substance during attempted robbery
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a noxious substance was allegedly sprayed during an attempted robbery in Cambridge.
It happened around 1:50 p.m. Friday.
Police said officers responded to the area of Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard for a report of a robbery.
“The victim, a Cambridge youth, was walking in the area with a friend when two unknown males approached them,” police said in a media release. “The males demanded personal property from the youth, and when he refused, one of the suspects punched him in the face, and the other sprayed him in the face with a noxious substance. The suspects then fled on foot towards Christopher Drive.”
The victim was taken to a local hospital with minor physical injuries.
The first suspect is described as a white male, between the ages of 15 and 18-years-old, 5’6” to 5’7”, with brown eyes, wearing a black puffy jacket and a black face mask.
The second suspect is described as a white male, between 15 and 18-years-old, 5’5” to 5’7”, with blond hair, wearing a black coat, a ski mask, and a black fanny pack.
The investigation is ongoing by WRPS’ General Investigations Unit.
Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 6370.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 1st human case of H5 avian influenza in Canada detected in B.C., officials say
B.C. health officials say they have detected Canada's first-ever case of H5 avian influenza in a human.
After Trump’s win, some women are considering the 4B movement
Women are sharing information on social media about a feminist movement in which straight women refuse to marry, have children, date or have sex with men.
Flower delivery leads to arrest for St. Thomas, Ont. resident
St. Thomas police say they arrested a 72-year-old St. Thomas resident after their ex-partner reported receiving flowers and a note left on the porch.
Here are new guidelines for preventing stroke
The majority of strokes could be prevented, according to new guidelines aimed at helping people and their doctors do just that.
Opinion Was music really better when you were younger? Or is your mind deceiving you?
As I see other generations of music lovers say music was so much better when they were younger, I wondered why. We can’t all be right — or maybe we are? I talked to experts in how music influences our brains to find out.
1 monkey recovered safely, 42 others remain on the run from South Carolina lab
One of 43 monkeys bred for medical research that escaped a compound in South Carolina has been recovered unharmed, officials said Saturday.
Actor Tony Todd, known for his role in the movie 'Candyman' and its sequel, dies at 69
Actor Tony Todd, known for his haunting portrayal of a killer in the horror film “Candyman” and roles in many other films and television shows, has died, his longtime manager confirmed. He was 69.
Kate Winslet had a surprising 'Titanic' reunion while producing her latest film ‘Lee’
Kate Winslet shared an anecdote about an encounter she had with someone from her star-making blockbuster film 'Titanic' while producing her new film 'Lee.'
Cynics not only lose out on friendships, love and opportunity — they're also wrong about human nature
Cynicism is on the rise. Should that come as any surprise given today’s divisive global conflicts and our fraught political landscape? Even the weather seems like it’s out to get us.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.