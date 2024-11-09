Police investigating after youth was allegedly sprayed with noxious substance during attempted robbery

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a noxious substance was allegedly sprayed during an attempted robbery in Cambridge.

It happened around 1:50 p.m. Friday.

Police said officers responded to the area of Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard for a report of a robbery.

“The victim, a Cambridge youth, was walking in the area with a friend when two unknown males approached them,” police said in a media release. “The males demanded personal property from the youth, and when he refused, one of the suspects punched him in the face, and the other sprayed him in the face with a noxious substance. The suspects then fled on foot towards Christopher Drive.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital with minor physical injuries.

The first suspect is described as a white male, between the ages of 15 and 18-years-old, 5’6” to 5’7”, with brown eyes, wearing a black puffy jacket and a black face mask.

The second suspect is described as a white male, between 15 and 18-years-old, 5’5” to 5’7”, with blond hair, wearing a black coat, a ski mask, and a black fanny pack.

The investigation is ongoing by WRPS’ General Investigations Unit.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 6370.